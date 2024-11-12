Fact or Fiction: Ravioli is the traditional Veterans Day meal?

(KGTV)— A story you may have heard claims the traditional meal to serve on Veterans Day is ravioli.

It traces the tradition to the beginning of the holiday which was started by President Woodrow Wilson in 1919.

But it's complete fiction.

According to the website Snopes, it all started when someone put it on Wikipedia as a joke in 2010.

Since Wikipedia is an open-source website, anyone can edit the entries. In this case, the made-up ravioli story remained on the site for a year before someone finally corrected the misinformation.

So many people repeated it, the fake story stuck.