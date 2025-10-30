Fact or Fiction: President Trump selling pieces of demolished East Wing?

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A claim being spread around social media says President Trump is selling pieces of the demolished East Wing of the White House on his website.

The post includes what appears to be a news release detailing how you can buy a "fist-sized" fragment of the East Wing for $500 at TheTrumpStore.com.

But the whole thing is made up.

Snopes did some digging and found no evidence the sales campaign is real.

Also, the website TheTrumpStore.com doesn't even exist.

One big clue the post is fake is that it says the Certificate of Authenticity was signed by Trump's autopen, which the President has repeatedly criticized Joe Biden for using.

