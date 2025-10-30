Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsFact or Fiction

Actions

Fact or Fiction: President Trump selling pieces of demolished East Wing?

A claim being spread around social media says President Trump is selling pieces of the demolished East Wing of the White House on his website.
Fact or Fiction: President Trump selling pieces of demolished East Wing?
Posted

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A claim being spread around social media says President Trump is selling pieces of the demolished East Wing of the White House on his website.

The post includes what appears to be a news release detailing how you can buy a "fist-sized" fragment of the East Wing for $500 at TheTrumpStore.com.

But the whole thing is made up.

Snopes did some digging and found no evidence the sales campaign is real.

Also, the website TheTrumpStore.com doesn't even exist.

One big clue the post is fake is that it says the Certificate of Authenticity was signed by Trump's autopen, which the President has repeatedly criticized Joe Biden for using.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

Nominate a Leader Today!

Nominate a Leader today!