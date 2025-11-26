Fact or Fiction: Politician named Adolf Hitler set to win election in southwestern Africa?

(KGTV) — A story you may have seen claims a politician named Adolf Hitler is set to win an election in his home country in southwestern Africa.

It's true.

Adolf Hitler Uunona is poised to win re-election in a local election in Namibia.

He was elected the first time 5 years ago with 85% of the vote.

In an interview in 2020, he said his father probably didn't understand what Adolf Hitler stood for.

Uunona says he didn't even understand what a horrible man Hitler was until he started growing up.

He insists he won't change his name, but in public he just calls himself Adolf and omits the last name.

Namibia is a former German colony, and traditional names such as Adolf are not uncommon there.

