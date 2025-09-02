Fact or Fiction: Politician calls on Netflix to bring back DVD-by-mail service?

(KGTV) — A story you may have seen recently claims a politician is calling on Netflix to bring back its DVD-by-mail service.

It's true.

New York City Councilman Frank Morano has written a letter to the CEO of Netflix asking for the company to bring back the DVDs in the iconic red envelopes.

Netflix stopped offering its DVD service in 2023.

But Morano says streaming isn't for everyone, specifically seniors, technophobes, and people with limited broadband access.

He's suggesting Netflix relaunch the DVD service in a streamlined format that could serve the communities that need it most.

No word of a response by Netflix.

But when it discontinued the service, DVD revenue made up less than 1% of the company's total earnings.

