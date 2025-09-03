Fact or Fiction: Pizza sparks rumors about President Trump's health?

(KGTV) — Speculation ran rampant over the weekend about President Trump's health after he wasn't seen for a few days.

You may have heard those rumors were fueled, in part, by monitoring pizza deliveries.

It's true.

Over the weekend, the Pentagon Pizza Report noted a huge surge in orders to pizza restaurants around the Pentagon.

The theory is following pizza deliveries can indicate employees are working late at the Pentagon, which means something significant is happening.

There is no credible evidence of anything seriously wrong with President Trump's health.

But supporters of the pizza theory point out that deliveries to the Pentagon surged right before the U.S. invaded Panama in 1989, Operation Desert Storm in 1991, and just before Israel attacked Iran this year.

