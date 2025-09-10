Fact or Fiction: 'Phillies Karen' fired from job after ballpark incident?

(KGTV) — At last Friday’s Phillies-Marlins game, a woman confronted a man who had scooped up a home run ball and given it to his son.

The angry woman was so insistent the ball belonged to her, the man ended up giving it to her.

In the aftermath, stories have gone around saying the woman dubbed "Phillies Karen" has been fired from her job in the Hammonton School District in New Jersey.

But that's fiction.

As reported by Snopes, the district posted a statement on Facebook saying the woman in question has never been an employee.

So far, she has not been publicly identified.