Fact or Fiction: PBS, NPR shutting down due to cuts by Trump Administration?

(KGTV) — A number of posts and memes on social media are claiming PBS and NPR are shutting down because of cuts by the Trump Administration.

But that's not true.

At the President's urging, the Republican-controlled Congress did rescind more than a billion dollars for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, which subsequently announced it will shut down.

That's a huge financial blow for more than 1,500 local public tv and radio stations which rely on funding from the CPB.

But neither NPR nor PBS is shutting down on the national level.

The president of NPR says it will continue to operate, but will shrink its budget by $8 million.

PBS has a variety of funding streams, so it also will continue producing programs.

