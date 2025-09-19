Fact or Fiction: Paul McCartney comforts Charlie Kirk's father?

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Posts you may be seeing on social media claim to show Paul McCartney comforting a man identified as Charlie Kirk's father.

The post says the music legend offered the support at a vigil for Kirk in Arizona.

But the whole thing is a fake.

In fact, it has been replicated all over social media with different celebrities ranging from Mick Jagger, to Stevie Nix, to Blake Shelton.

Others involve sports stars and politicians.

There is no evidence the celebrities shown in the posts visited any of the memorials that have popped up in Arizona.

The posts are clickbait using the aftermath of Kirk's death to attract an audience.

