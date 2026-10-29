Fact or Fiction: Other countries paying up to $16 a gallon for gas?

(KGTV) — Gas prices are one of the biggest issues this election season, with the price currently averaging $4.25 a gallon in the U.S.

It has people outraged, but did you know that price doesn't even put us in the top 20 most expensive countries in the world?



It's true.

Hong Kong is averaging nearly $17 a gallon and gas also tops $10 in Denmark and the Netherlands.



Numerous countries throughout Europe are in the $7 - $9 range.

The current average in the United States puts us in the same company as China and Japan.

San Diego's average of $6.06 puts us between Australia and Turkey.