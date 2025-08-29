Fact or Fiction: Oprah promoting 'pink salt trick' for weight loss?

(KGTV) — Posts popping up on social media claim to show Oprah Winfrey endorsing the so-called "pink salt trick" for weight loss.

The alleged hack promises dramatic results from a concoction of Hawaiian pink salt, lemon water and sometimes vinegar or pepper.

But Oprah never endorsed that.

This is just the latest scam to use Oprah's likeness without her permission.

Three years ago, she put out her own video on Instagram to debunk an ad going around claiming she had endorsed weight loss gummies.

As for whether the pink salt trick works, Snopes spoke to a clinical dietitian who said not only is it not effective, it cause you to gain water weight.

