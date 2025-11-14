(KGTV) — A story getting buzz claims a newspaper accidentally published a ChatGPT prompt in an article it published.

It's true.

Dawn, which is Pakistan's top English newspaper, published a business article that contained the prompt "If you want, I can also create an even snappier 'front-page style' version with punchy one-line stats and a bold, infographic-ready layout -- perfect for maximum reader impact. Do you want me to do that next?"

The newspaper was ridiculed mercilessly on social media for the mistake and for using ChatGPT in the first place.

The editor apologized and said the article was edited using AI, which is against policy.

