Fact or Fiction: Newsom launches Trump's 'criminal cronies' website?

We’re looking into whether Governor Gavin Newsom is launching a new website to track what he calls Trump’s “criminal cronies.”

This is true.

The move comes as new data show violent crime continues to drop across California’s major cities, but Newsom believes Trump is trying to paint crime as a major problem in California.

Newsom’s website highlights the criminal records of people Trump has pardoned or elevated to government positions.

The site includes information on Jan. 6th defendants, drug traffickers and cryptocurrency executives who received presidential pardons.

Newsom says the contrast is clear: California is driving crime down, while Trump is pardoning criminals and putting them in government.

Trump has not responded to Newsom’s new website as of Tuesday evening.