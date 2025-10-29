Fact or Fiction: New Dr. Seuss book coming out next year?

(KGTV) — A story you may have heard claims a new book from the late Dr. Seuss is coming out next year.

It's true.

The manuscript for ‘Sing the 50 United States’ was discovered earlier this year among archival materials preserved at the Geisel Library at UC San Diego.

Theodore Geisel, better known as Dr. Seuss, lived in La Jolla from 1948 until his death in 1991.

Along with the manuscript, he also left behind a cover sketch and illustrations for the new book, which was completed by another artist.

‘Sing the 50 United States’ will be released next June.

The last Dr. Seuss book discovered was ‘What Pet Should I Get’ in 2015.

