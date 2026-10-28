Fact or Fiction: Mexico, NY changed its name to 'Epstein List' to avoid being renamed by Trump?

(KGTV) — President Trump has been on a spree of renaming things during his second term.



He changed the Gulf of Mexico into the ‘Gulf of America,’ Lake Ontario into ‘Lake America’ and called for New Mexico to become ‘New America.’



Now a story going around claims the town of Mexico, New York is changing its name to ‘Epstein List’ to avoid being forcibly renamed by the President.

But that's fiction.

As explained by Snopes, the story came from The Innerloop Blog, which bills itself as a satirical parody site providing Rochester, New York's number one source of fake news.