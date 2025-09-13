Fact or Fiction: McDonald's debuts buffet in Missouri?

(KGTV) — A story that caught people by surprise claims McDonald's is testing out its first all-you-can-eat buffet.

According to the story, the chain has opened the buffet in Branson, Missouri.

For $12.99, diners can get unlimited Big Macs, Quarter Pounders, Chicken McNuggets, fries and hot apple pies.

Lines reportedly stretch out the door as customers pile their plates with the fast food classics

But the whole thing is fiction.

As explained by Snopes, the article came from the Branson Area Breaking News Facebook page, which clearly states it's a satirical site.

McDonald's has not publicly announced any plans to open a buffet.

