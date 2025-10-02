Fact or Fiction: Maxwell House coffee rebrands itself to Maxwell Apartment?

(KGTV) — A story many people think is a joke claims Maxwell House coffee is rebranding itself as Maxwell Apartment.

But it's actually true.

In a press release, the company says it's temporarily rebranding to meet the needs of consumers.

For $40, the Maxwell Apartment bundle includes four 27-ounce canisters of coffee, designed to last a whole year.

The company is calling it a "12-month lease" of its coffee to help people in these tough economic times.

The coffee is only available on Amazon and is currently sold out.

Regular Maxwell House is still available, utilizing the name it has been using for 133 years.

