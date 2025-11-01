Fact or Fiction: Many cases of tampering with Halloween candy?

(KGTV) — Every Halloween, parents are warned to keep a close eye on their children's candy because of past incidents of candy being poisoned.

While it's certainly a good idea to look through your child's stash, the poisoning stories are bogus.

In the only two documented cases of child deaths associated with Halloween candy, strangers were not to blame.

Members of the child's immediate family were responsible for the poisonings.

You may also have heard the warning about needles and razor blades being placed in candy.

There was one such incident in 2000 in Minnesota that didn't result in serious injury.

Otherwise, this is also a decades-old urban legend.

