Fact or Fiction: Man returns 132-year-old overdue magazine?

(KGTV) — A headline you may have seen claims a man recently returned a magazine to the library that was 132 years overdue.



And it's true!

In September, John Hanson returned a 1894 issue of The Century Illustrated to the Concord Public Library.

It was a mere 48,220 days overdue and carried a $12,055 late fee.

The 84-year-old Hanson said the magazine has been in his home for decades.

He decided to return it now after the library announced a one-year fine freeze on September 1.

Hanson says he has no idea how the magazine got into his possession.

The library says it will not make it available for checkout again.