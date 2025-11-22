Fact or Fiction: Mamdani to introduce rules requiring schools to teach 'Arabic numerals'?

(KGTV) — Posts on social media are warning that New York Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani is expected to introduce rules after he takes office requiring all public schools to learn "Arabic numerals."

That's both fiction and silly.

Arabic numbers are simply the digits 0 through 9 that we all use.

They're called "Arabic numerals" because the system was taught to Europe through medieval Arabic scholars.

But they're universal and have been used in American schools for centuries.

Mamdani will take office January 1, becoming New York City's first Muslim mayor.

