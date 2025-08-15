Fact or Fiction: Latest in season Padres have held sole possession of first place since 2010?

(KGTV) — You may have heard this is the latest in a season the Padres have held sole possession of first place since 2010.

It's true.

On September 25, 2010 Chris Denorfia hit a walk-off double to score Chase Headley and give the Padres a 4-3 win over the Reds.

That gave the Padres a half-game lead over the Giants in the National League West.

The next day, the Giants recaptured first place and went on to win the division.

Since then, the Padres have never been alone in first place after the All-Star Break, until now.

