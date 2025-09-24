Fact or Fiction: Kimmel praised Roseanne Barr being taken off the air?

(KGTV) — Jimmy Kimmel is back on the air after being suspended September 17.

Many people criticized ABC for the move.

But a post you may have seen on social media claims Kimmel himself praised ABC for taking Roseanne Barr off the air in 2018 after she made a racist tweet.

Kimmel is quoted as saying, "I'm not a fan of censorship, but this wasn't about free speech. It was about consequences for saying something vile. You can say what you want, but networks don't have to pay you to say it."

However, Kimmel never said that.

As explained by Snopes, Kimmel joked about Roseanne's firing, but never overtly said he supported ABC's move to let her go.

In fact, while he called Barr's comments "indefensible,” he also called for compassion for her.

