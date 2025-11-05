Fact or Fiction: Kholer comes out with camera that attaches to your toilet?

(KGTV) — A story you may have seen claims Kohler is out with a tiny camera that attaches to your toilet.

It's true.

The Dekota clamps onto a toilet rim and uses sensors and a camera to analyze waste for things such as gut health and hydration.

You can track the information on your phone and, for an extra fee, get a detailed analysis.

Kohler emphasizes the sensors only see down into your toilet and nowhere else.

And it's not the only device of its kind out there.

The startup Throne also offers a similar toilet sensor that attaches to the rim of your bowl and analyzes what ends up in it.

