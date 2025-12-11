Fact or Fiction: Judge to step down after dressing as Elvis in court?

(KGTV) — A story you may have heard claims a judge has been forced to step down after dressing as Elvis in court.

It's true.

Missouri judge Matthew Thornhill wore an Elvis wig and glasses in court and occasionally played the singer's songs during proceedings.

Thornhill says he's loved Elvis since he was a child.

But the state’s judicial commission wasn't impressed, saying he violated the rules requiring judges maintain "order and decorum."

Thornhill said he was just trying to add levity to the proceedings, but acknowledged the mistake.

He's agreed to be suspended without pay for 6 months and then serve 18 months before retiring.

