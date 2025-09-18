Fact or Fiction: Jerry leaving Ben & Jerry's?

A story you may have heard claims Jerry is leaving Ben & Jerry's.

It's true.

Jerry Greenfield is quitting the ice cream brand he started in 1978 with his partner Ben Cohen.

He says Unilever, which bought the brand 25 years ago, is reneging on its promise to continue letting the duo speak out on social issues and political causes.

Greenfield says he and Cohen asked Unilever to spin off the company so it could still operate independently.

But Unilever said no and denies it is silencing Ben and Jerry.

Although they no longer have an official role in the company, the duo have been serving as brand ambassadors for the last couple decades.

