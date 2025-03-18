Watch Now
Fact or Fiction: Is corned beef and cabbage an Irish favorite?

Corned beef and cabbage has become synonymous with St. Patrick’s Day, so you might assume it's a classic Irish favorite.
But it's not.

While cabbage is a traditional food item in Ireland, corned beef is not.

It was originally used as a substitute for bacon by Irish- American immigrants in the late 1800's.

Irish immigrants living in New York actually learned about corned beef from their Jewish neighbors.

They found the meat was cheaper and had a similar taste and texture to bacon, so a tradition was born.

So what is the traditional St. Patrick's Day food in Ireland?

There really isn't one.

