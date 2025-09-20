Fact or Fiction: Investors design airbags to make plane crashes survivable?

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A headline that caught our eye claims two inventors have designed massive airbags they say could make plane crashes survivable.

It's true.

The aviation engineers from India have designed a system called Project Rebirth in which AI is used to determine if a crash below 3,000 feet is unavoidable.

If so, giant airbags would be deployed to form a protective cocoon to absorb the energy of the crash.

Pilots would have a window to override it.

Skeptics point out the physics would be a problem, including the added weight of airbags big enough to cushion a plane.

But the design is a finalist for the James Dyson Award, which is an annual global design competition.

