Fact or Fiction: ICE nearly detains Native American woman in Arizona?

(KGTV) — A story you may have heard claims ICE nearly detained a Native American woman in Arizona.

It's true.

24-year-old Leticia Jacobo was arrested in September for driving with a suspended license and was set to be released November 11.

But instead, she learned an immigration detainer had been issued which is a step ICE takes when trying to deport someone.

Jacobo's family had to bring her birth certificate to the jail to get her released.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office blamed the mistake on human error and says the detainer was meant for someone else.

Jacobo's tribe, the Salt-River Pima-Maricopa County Indian Community, has been in this country for centuries.

