Fact or Fiction: Hobby Lobby will not sell any Hanukkah-themed items this year?

(KGTV) — Social media posts going around ahead of the holiday shopping season claim arts and crafts store Hobby Lobby will not sell any Hanukkah-themed items this year.

This story is fact.

In a statement, the company says it's based on sales.

“Due to the need to find additional space for some of our stronger categories as well as our newer ones, the decision was made over the last couple of years to discontinue several seasonal product lines, including Mardi Gras, Halloween and Hanukkah."

This will be the second straight year Hobby Lobby, which is known for promoting the Christian values of its owners, won't sell Hanukkah items.

