Fact or Fiction: Group puts up statue of Trump holding hands with Epstein?

(KGTV) — A story getting buzz claims a statue of President Trump holding hands with Jeffrey Epstein popped up on the National Mall in Washington, D.C.

It's true.

The statue depicting Trump and Epstein holding hands and skipping appeared on the Mall Tuesday.

It included a plaque that read “In honor of Friendship Month, we celebrate the long-standing bond between President Donald J. Trump and his closest friend Jeffrey Epstein.”

The statue was put up by a group calling itself The Secret Handshake.

They had a permit for the statue to remain up until September 28.

But on Tuesday, Park Police took it down, telling a local tv station the statue was not in compliance with the permit.

Trump has downplayed his connection to Epstein, as many are calling for the release the so-called Epstein Files.

