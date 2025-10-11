Fact or Fiction: Gov. Newsom wins 2025 Nobel Peace Prize?

(KGTV) — The winner of the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize was announced Friday and posts on social media claim California Governor Gavin Newsom won the prize, angering President Trump.

But that's fiction.

As reported by Snopes, the fake story, which was even shared on Newsom's official X account, was written by comedian Andy Borowitz who is best known for creating the satirical publication The Borowitz Report.

For the record, this year's prize was awarded to Maria Corina Machado, who is known for leading Venezuela's opposition movement.

Nominations for the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize had to be submitted by January 31.

