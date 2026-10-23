Fact or Fiction: Gas station war drops gas prices below $1 a gallon?

(KGTV) — A story that seems hard to believe claims a price war between two Georgia gas stations drove the price down under $1 a gallon.

It's actually true.

Managers at the Amoco gas station in Powder Springs, GA told WSB-TV their policy is to set gas prices 5¢ lower than the Sunoco station across the street.

But when Sunoco started matching Amoco's prices, the war was on.

The price kept going down and down, eventually dropping as low as 97¢ a gallon.

Obviously, the customers loved it, with one woman saying her usual $90 fill-up cost just $15.

It caused such a traffic jam, police shut the whole thing down.

The gas war eventually ended and the prices are back up.