Fact or Fiction: Ex Congressman George Santos back selling Cameo videos?

(KGTV) — Expelled former Congressman George Santos is now a free man after President Trump commuted his seven-year sentence.

You may have heard that he's already back selling videos of himself on Cameo.

It's true.

For $150, Santos will make you a personalized video.

It was originally $300 before he cut it in half.

According to his Cameo page "George is the perfect pick to hype up your friends, celebrate milestones, or even send a few choice words to your political rivals."

This is Santos' second go-round on Cameo.

He was making videos before he went to prison last year for identity theft and wire fraud.

