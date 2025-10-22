Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsFact or Fiction

Actions

Fact or Fiction: Ex Congressman George Santos back selling Cameo videos?

Expelled former Congressman George Santos is now a free man after President Trump commuted his seven-year sentence. You may have heard that he's already back selling videos of himself on Cameo.
Fact or Fiction: Ex Congressman George Santos back selling Cameo videos?
Posted

(KGTV) — Expelled former Congressman George Santos is now a free man after President Trump commuted his seven-year sentence.

You may have heard that he's already back selling videos of himself on Cameo.

It's true.

For $150, Santos will make you a personalized video.

It was originally $300 before he cut it in half.

According to his Cameo page "George is the perfect pick to hype up your friends, celebrate milestones, or even send a few choice words to your political rivals."

This is Santos' second go-round on Cameo.

He was making videos before he went to prison last year for identity theft and wire fraud.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

Free Books for Kids

Free Books for Kids!