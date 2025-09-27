Fact or Fiction: Effort to put Charlie Kirk's image on money underway?

(KGTV) — A story that caught our eye claims an effort is underway in Washington, D.C. to put the late Charlie Kirk's image on money.

It's true.

Two House Republicans tell Fox News they plan to introduce legislation to honor Kirk by putting his image and name on new silver dollar coins.

The bill calls on the U.S. Treasury to print 400,000 of the coins.

They would reportedly be minted with the year 2026 and Kirk's full name on them.

Of course, this still must be approved by Congress and signed by the President.

But if it happens, the 31-year-old Kirk would be the youngest person ever memorialized on American currency.

