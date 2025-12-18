Fact or Fiction: Education Department changing meaning of there, their & they're?

We’re looking into an online rumor claiming the Education Department is making some major changes.

A meme suggested Secretary Linda McMahon is making the three ways you spell the word “there” mean the same thing.

But this is fiction.

According to Snopes, the image circulating online looks like a Fox News breaking news alert and includes McMahon’s photo.

It says the different ways you spell “there” now mean the same… and the change should have been made years ago.

The meme first appeared on Reddit and Facebook in mid-December, and it gained a ton of traction.

But there’s no evidence McMahon made any such announcement, and no credible news outlets have reported on any spelling policy changes from the Department of Education.