Fact or Fiction: Drunk raccoon passes out in liquor store bathroom?

(KGTV) — A story getting a lot of buzz claims a drunk raccoon passed out in a liquor store bathroom.

It's true.

On Saturday, officers were called out after a liquor store in Hanover County, Virginia was found ransacked with bottles strewn all over the floor.

Officers found the culprit, a very intoxicated raccoon, unconscious next to the toilet in the store's restroom.

An officer took the raccoon to an animal shelter where he was checked out and given several hours to sleep.

He was then released back into the wild.

Investigators say the animal broke into the store through the ceiling and damaged about $250 worth of booze.

