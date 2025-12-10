Fact or Fiction: Disney, Trump reach agreement to build Trump Tower at Disney World?

(KGTV) — A story making the rounds online claims Disney has reached an agreement with President Trump to build a Trump Tower at Disney World.

It will reportedly have 2,000 rooms, and Disney will get massive tax breaks in exchange for building it.

But the whole thing is fiction.

The fake story comes from our old friend Mouse Trap News, which is a satirical website that publishes phony stories about Disney parks.

Disney and Trump actually have an adversarial relationship, including the President recently calling for ABC's broadcast license to be revoked because of a question he didn't like from reporter Mary Bruce.

