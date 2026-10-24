Fact or Fiction: Darth Vader joining the Monday Night Football team?

(KGTV) — A strange story you may have heard claims Darth Vader is joining the Monday Night Football team.

That's basically true.

Starting October 26, an animated version of Darth Vader is joining ESPN to conduct a postgame-style interview with a player from that night's game.

The interviews will air on SportsCenter+ which airs on Disney+.



Leading up to the games, ESPN's daily shows will also feature Monday Night Football plays re-themed with Star Wars visuals.

This will all build toward next year's Super Bowl when Disney will present a real-time, animated telecast of the game set in the Star Wars universe.

Lucasfilm and ESPN are both owned by the Walt Disney Company.