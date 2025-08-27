Fact or Fiction: Cracker Barrel fires head of marketing following rebrand?

(KGTV) — The Cracker Barrel restaurant chain has been heavily criticized after removing the character ‘Uncle Hershel’ from its logo.

A story is now going around social media claiming Cracker Barrel has fired its head of marketing.

But that's not true.

The story includes an image of a post on X from a man named Arthur MacWaters who says he was fired as Cracker Barrel's Chief Marketing Officer because of the rebrand.

But Snopes contacted Cracker Barrel which said it's not true and no such person ever worked for the company.

And the whole thing is now moot.

On Tuesday, Cracker Barrel announced it will stick with the old logo after all.