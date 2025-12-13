Fact or Fiction: Company making washing machine for humans?

(KGTV) — A story you may have heard recently claims a company is making a washing machine for humans.

It’s true.

Home electronics retailer Yamada Holdings unveiled the machine at an expo in Japan.

The company claims it can clean and dry your body in 15 minutes.

The user lies down in the capsule and is washed with micro-bubbles and a fine shower mist.

During the experience, the machine provides relaxing music and visuals.

The human washing machine has yet to hit the market, but Yamada Holdings plans to display it at its flagship store starting on Christmas day.

It's expected to cost around $385,000.

