Fact or Fiction: Climate change linked to Americans' sugar consumption?

A story you may have heard claims climate change is being linked to Americans consuming more sugar. But is it true?
(KGTV) — A story you may have heard claims climate change is being linked to Americans consuming more sugar.

It's true.

A team of American and British researchers found when temperatures rise, Americans drink a lot more sugary beverages such as soda and juice.

They found for every 1.8 degrees of warming, sugar consumption went up by 0.7 grams per day

The escalation was especially high when temperatures hit between 68 and 86 degrees in households with lower incomes and levels of education.

Too much sugar can cause a host of health problems, including obesity and diabetes.

