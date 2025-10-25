Fact or Fiction: China testing dispensers that release toilet paper after an ad is watched?

(KGTV) — A story that caught our eye claims China is testing new dispensers in public restrooms that release toilet paper only after the user watches an ad.

It's true.

The dispensers are equipped with optical scanners that display a QR code.

People must use their smartphones to connect to the dispenser, which triggers a short ad.

When it's over, the machine releases a controlled amount of paper.

People who don't want to watch the ad can get paper by paying about 7 cents.

Local officials say the machines are a response to numerous cases of people taking large amounts of complimentary toilet paper in high traffic bathrooms.

