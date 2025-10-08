Fact or Fiction: California bans loud ads on streaming services?

(KGTV) — A story you may have heard claims a new California law bans loud ads on streaming services.

It's true.

On Monday, Governor Gavin Newsom signed a law that requires streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime and YouTube make sure audio levels don't start blasting during commercial breaks.

A similar law for broadcast and cable television has been in place since 2010.

Under the new California law, streamers must ensure commercials have the same average volume as the programs they interrupt.

It goes into effect next July, with each violation carrying a fine of up to $2,500.

