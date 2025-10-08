Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsFact or Fiction

Actions

Fact or Fiction: California bans loud ads on streaming services?

A story you may have heard claims a new California law bans loud ads on streaming services. But is it true?
Fact or Fiction: California bans loud ads on streaming services?
Posted
and last updated

(KGTV) — A story you may have heard claims a new California law bans loud ads on streaming services.

It's true.

On Monday, Governor Gavin Newsom signed a law that requires streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime and YouTube make sure audio levels don't start blasting during commercial breaks.

A similar law for broadcast and cable television has been in place since 2010.

Under the new California law, streamers must ensure commercials have the same average volume as the programs they interrupt.

It goes into effect next July, with each violation carrying a fine of up to $2,500.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SCHOOL ENROLLMENT IS NOW OPEN!

SCHOOL ENROLLMENT IS NOW OPEN!