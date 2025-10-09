Fact or Fiction: Bob Ross paintings being sold to support rural public TV stations?

(KGTV) — A story you may be hearing claims paintings created by the late Bob Ross are being auctioned off to support small and rural public TV stations that have lost funding.

It's true.

30 paintings created by the bushy-haired artist will be sold at various auctions.

The auction house Bonhams says the first auction is set for November 11.

Earlier this year, Congress cut more than a billion dollars allocated to public broadcasting.

The 30 paintings have an estimated value of $850,000 to $1.4 million.

Bob Ross's show The Joy of Painting aired for more than a decade on PBS in the 1980s and 1990s.

