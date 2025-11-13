Fact or Fiction: American Airlines announces plans to shut down?

(KGTV) — A rumor spreading all over social media this month claims American Airlines has announced plans to shut down.

That is fiction.

As explained by Snopes, the rumor appears to have started with a November 4 post by the British tabloid Daily Mail that contained the headline “American airline announces immediate shutdown after 66 years of service."

That "American airline" was Kenai Aviation, which is a small airline that serves Alaska.

But many people misread the headline to read that it was American Airlines that was shutting down.

According to its website, American Airlines has been around for 95 years.

