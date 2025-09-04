Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsFact or Fiction

Actions

Fact or Fiction: Air Force renaming Elmendorf Air Force Base in Alaska after Ashli Babbitt?

A story being circulated online claims the Air Force is renaming Elmendorf Air Force Base in Alaska after Ashli Babbitt.
Air Force renaming Elmendorf Air Force Base in Alaska after Ashli Babbitt?
Posted

(KGTV) — A story being circulated online claims the Air Force is renaming Elmendorf Air Force Base in Alaska after Ashli Babbitt.

She's the San Diego woman who was shot and killed by a Capitol Police officer while trying to climb into the House Speaker's Lobby during the January 6 riots.

Last month, the Trump Administration said she'll receive full military funeral honors from the Air Force.

But they're not renaming a base after her.

The story came from the website Duffel Blog.

It publishes satirical, military-themed stories that often get mistakenly sent around social media as real news.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DONATE FREE BOOKS TO STUDENTS

DONATE FREE BOOKS TO STUDENTS