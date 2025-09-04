Fact or Fiction: Air Force renaming Elmendorf Air Force Base in Alaska after Ashli Babbitt?

(KGTV) — A story being circulated online claims the Air Force is renaming Elmendorf Air Force Base in Alaska after Ashli Babbitt.

She's the San Diego woman who was shot and killed by a Capitol Police officer while trying to climb into the House Speaker's Lobby during the January 6 riots.

Last month, the Trump Administration said she'll receive full military funeral honors from the Air Force.

But they're not renaming a base after her.

The story came from the website Duffel Blog.

It publishes satirical, military-themed stories that often get mistakenly sent around social media as real news.

