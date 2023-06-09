Anchor Kimberly Hunt looks into optimistic report on endangered Vaquita whales

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — ABC 10News Anchor Kimberly Hunt was near the bay in San Diego Thursday evening reporting on The effort to save the Vaquita whale, the most endangered marine animal in the world.

It's the world's most endangered marine mammal, a small porpoise that only lives a couple of hours south of San Diego, in the Sea of Cortez. 10News recently got an update on how conservation efforts are going.

Watch the video above for more details.