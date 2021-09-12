Watch
Evangelical Lutheran church installs 1st transgender bishop

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
John Hefti/AP
Bishop Megan Rohrer speaks to the press before their installation ceremony at Grace Cathedral in San Francisco, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. Rohrer is the first openly transgender person elected as bishop in the Evangelical Lutheran Church of America. (AP Photo/John Hefti)
Megan Rohrer
Posted at 8:58 AM, Sep 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-12 11:58:24-04

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Evangelical Lutheran Church in America installed its first openly transgender bishop in a service held in San Francisco's Grace Cathedral on Saturday.

The Rev. Megan Rohrer, who uses the pronoun “they,” will oversee nearly 200 congregations in Northern California and northern Nevada in their new role.

Rohrer was elected in May to serve the six-year term leading the church's Sierra Pacific Synod. Rohrer previously served as pastor of Grace Lutheran Church in San Francisco and as a chaplain coordinator for the city’s police department.

Rohrer said their new role “will celebrate all that is possible when we trust God to shepherd us forward.”

