El Cajon flu survivor returns home after nightmare flu battle

EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) - A father of four who beat the odds and beat a nightmare flu is back home.
Shawn Burrough, a Navy veteran, started feeling sick just before Christmas. After 10 days and two trips to urgent care, tests revealed type B flu, pneumonia, septic shock and kidney damage, forcing a medically induced coma. As muscles broke down and organs failed, word from doctors was disheartening.
A few weeks ago, there an astounding turnaround. Shawn was brought out of the coma and is now expected to make a full recovery.