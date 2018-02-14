El Cajon flu survivor returns home after nightmare flu battle

Michael Chen
5:47 PM, Feb 13, 2018
3 hours ago
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) - A father of four who beat the odds and beat a nightmare flu is back home.

Shawn Burrough, a Navy veteran, started feeling sick just before Christmas. After 10 days and two trips to urgent care, tests revealed type B flu, pneumonia, septic shock and kidney damage, forcing a medically induced coma. As muscles broke down and organs failed, word from doctors was disheartening.  

A few weeks ago, there an astounding turnaround. Shawn was brought out of the coma and is now expected to make a full recovery.

RELATED: The flu threatens to take the life of a local Navy Veteran

"Thank God for the man upstairs. He saved me. The doctors said if I had waited another six to eight hours, I probably would have died on the couch," said Burrough.

Burrough is now hoping his story will help others.

RELATED: Texas teacher dies from the flu, husband claims medication was too expensive

He's urging others to do what he did not: Get a flu shot. His road to recovery is expected to be a long one. Burrough, the sole breadwinner for his family, could be out of work until July.  

A Youcaring campaign has been set up to help the family with expenses.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top