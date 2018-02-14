El Cajon flu survivor returns home after nightmare flu battle

EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) - A father of four who beat the odds and beat a nightmare flu is back home.

Shawn Burrough, a Navy veteran, started feeling sick just before Christmas. After 10 days and two trips to urgent care, tests revealed type B flu, pneumonia, septic shock and kidney damage, forcing a medically induced coma. As muscles broke down and organs failed, word from doctors was disheartening.

A few weeks ago, there an astounding turnaround. Shawn was brought out of the coma and is now expected to make a full recovery.

"Thank God for the man upstairs. He saved me. The doctors said if I had waited another six to eight hours, I probably would have died on the couch," said Burrough.

Burrough is now hoping his story will help others.

He's urging others to do what he did not: Get a flu shot. His road to recovery is expected to be a long one. Burrough, the sole breadwinner for his family, could be out of work until July.

A Youcaring campaign has been set up to help the family with expenses.