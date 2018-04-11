East San Diego County military wife healing from poisoning, husband charged with crime

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - An East San Diego County military wife whose husband is accused of poisoning her with thallium is facing intensive rehabilitation, according to a GoFundMe account in her name.
Race Uto, 27, was arrested in March on suspicion of giving his wife Brigida the heavy metal, which is found in rat poison and ant killers.
A search warrant obtained by 10News indicated Brigida Uto had been sick since September 2017 and did not know the cause. She suffered weakness and hair loss, and was eventually near death, according to the warrant.
Race told detectives he has no idea how his wife came into contact with the poison. She also said she had no idea who would want to hurt her.
Brigida suffered significant nerve damage and doctors are unsure if she will regain feeling in her legs. Her organs have suffered tremendous damage, friends report.
She is a special education teacher in the Mountain Empire School District and the mother of a young boy, according to the GoFundMe page. She met her husband at her high school prom when she was 18 and the couple married at 25.