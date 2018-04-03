Warrant reveals troubled marriage in East County poisoning case

DULZURA, Calif. (KGTV) -- New details emerged Monday in a warrant released after a man is accused of poisoning his wife.

A search warrant revealed that the woman had been sick for months and had no idea what was going on with her.

According to the warrant, the young mother began to feel sick in September, then started feeling better before her condition worsened in January.

She suffered hair loss, no longer had the strength to walk or open a door and had to be helped around by family members and her extremities even became like dead weights, according to the warrant.

The warrant goes on to say that she suffered major loss of use of her extremities and was near death.

Doctors determined that she received thallium poisoning by oral ingestion. Thallium is a chemical element used in rat poison and ant killers.

Investigators determined that the poisoning could have only been done by someone with personal access to the food and drinks she consumed.

According to the warrant, her husband Race Remington Uto, 27, had the most access to commit the crimes.

Investigators searched the couple’s home in Dulzura and confiscated laptops, a coffee blender, four cups and other electronics.

The warrant also shows that Race had an affair while he was deployed in the Navy and that the couple had gone through counseling.

Race told detectives he has no idea how his wife came into contact with the poison. She also said she had no idea who would want to hurt her.

The warrant shows the victim thought she may have been exposed to the poison while working in an old school building.